Digital India Boost: Govt allocates ₹484 cr to NIELIT in 5 Years; 43.6 Lakh youths skilled

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has significantly expanded its reach and impact, training over 43.6 lakh individuals across India and establishing new centers in underserved regions, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
In response to a question raised by MPs Mohibbullah, Bastipati Nagaraju, and B K Parthasarathi, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada provided a detailed account of NIELIT’s operations, achievements, and future plans.
Currently, 56 NIELIT centres are operational nationwide. These are supported by 797 Accredited Training Partners (ATPs) and 9,275 facilitation centres, ensuring wide geographic coverage and accessibility to IT education and skill development.
NIELIT has seen substantial financial backing over the past five years, with the government allocating and releasing funds totaling more than ₹484 crore:
₹49.17 crore in 2020–21
₹139.28 crore in 2021–22
₹6.44 crore in 2022–23
₹145.38 crore in 2023–24
₹153.09 crore in 2024–25
This funding has supported infrastructure development, course delivery, and research and development initiatives.
To date, NIELIT has trained 43,60,759 candidates in various Degree/Diploma and Skill-Based Courses (both long and short-term), solidifying its role as a national hub for electronics and IT skill development.
In the last five years, NIELIT has ramped up its presence with new centres in both strategic and underserved areas:
2019–20: Kargil
2020–21: Dimapur, Daman
2022–23: Buxar, Muzaffarpur, East Delhi, South West Delhi
2023–24: Noida, Bikaner, Hyderabad
2024–25: Tirupati, Balasore, Pilibhit, Chitradurga
These additions reflect the government’s focus on decentralizing IT education and skilling opportunities.
Though details of ongoing and completed R&D projects were not listed, the ministry acknowledged that NIELIT is engaged in such initiatives, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.
While the document does not confirm the number of proposed future centres, it suggests the government is open to establishing more NIELIT facilities, aligning with its broader Digital India and skilling agenda.
