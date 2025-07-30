Government surpasses digital literacy goal: 6.39 crore trained via PMGDISHA

ADVERTISEMENT
In response to growing concerns over digital exclusion among youth from rural and small-town India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has highlighted a series of ongoing initiatives aimed at bridging the gap in digital skills, employment, and innovation opportunities.
India’s information technology ecosystem currently generates over $250 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 6 million people. Recognizing the need to make this growth more inclusive, the government has undertaken multiple targeted efforts across skilling, education, and startup support.
Skilling in Emerging Technologies
Launched in March 2024, the IndiaAI Mission aims to position the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence. India already ranks among the top nations in AI skills and is the second-largest contributor to AI-related projects on GitHub. The mission promotes an inclusive AI ecosystem aligned with national development priorities.
Key programs under the digital skilling push include:
FutureSkills PRIME, run in partnership with NASSCOM, has enrolled more than 22.79 lakh candidates to date. The program focuses on AI, cybersecurity, robotics, 3D printing, and other emerging tech domains.
YUVAi (Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI) trains school students from Classes 8 to 12 in AI across eight thematic areas like agriculture, healthcare, education, environment, rural development, and smart cities.
NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology) has trained or certified over 43.6 lakh individuals in the last five years, focusing specifically on youth from small towns and rural areas in technologies such as AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity.
Boosting Rural Digital Literacy and ESDM Training
Under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), the government has surpassed its goal by training 6.39 crore individuals from rural households, exceeding the original target of 6 crore.
In the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, two dedicated skill development schemes have led to the training of 4.93 lakh candidates, with over 3.75 lakh certified and 1.38 lakh placed in relevant jobs.
Startup Ecosystem and Innovation Hubs
MeitY has also rolled out several startup-centric schemes to foster innovation across India:
TIDE 2.0 (Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs) and the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) offer incubation, funding, and mentorship to early-stage tech ventures.
Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies are providing access to advanced infrastructure for startups and innovators.
Additionally, Skill India Mission and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship continue to support youth training through short-term courses and upskilling programs. PMKVY alone has trained 25.77 lakh candidates and certified 15.39 lakh in areas including AI and cybersecurity.
The Atal Innovation Mission, led by NITI Aayog, has also partnered with state governments to strengthen local innovation ecosystems across states and Union Territories.
Together, these efforts signal a comprehensive government strategy to democratize access to digital skills and tech-enabled employment for India’s next generation—regardless of geography.