DoT's Robert Ravi takes charge as CMD at MTNL, Purwar denied extension

Robert Jerard Ravi has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), and Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) for six months.

He is currently serving as the Deputy Director General at the Department of. Telecommunications. He is a Gold Medalist in Engineering from the Pondicherry University, and MBA in International Business. He also serves as an Advisor at Consumer Affairs & QOS, TRAI.

He has also worked as an Additional General Manager at Enterprise Business, BSNL.

He will assume his additional charge at BSNL starting July 15, 2024.

This announcement follows the recent order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet to not extend the tenure of Pravin Kumar Purwar, current CMD of BSNL beyond July 14. While Purwar had one more year still left in his service at BSNL, the Centre decided against giving him an extension as CMD.

The order said, "Entrustment of additional charge of the post of CMD, BSNL along with CMD, MTNL and CMD, BBNL to Ravi A Robert Jerard, DDG (SRl), DoT for a period of six months w.e.f. July 15, 2024, till January 14, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. It is to be also informed that P.K. Purwar ceases to be CMD of MTNL on 14.07.2024 on account of the non- extension of tenure beyond 14.07.2024."

The order also noted that during the period of holding additional charge, Ravi will not be entitled to any additional remuneration.