      Snickers maker Mars to acquire Pringles and Cheez-it for nearly $30 billion

      Mars will pay $83.50 per share in an all-cash deal for Kellanova: Report

      By  Storyboard18Aug 14, 2024 5:27 PM
      Snickers maker Mars to acquire Pringles and Cheez-it for nearly $30 billion
      Mars is reportedly going to acquire Kellanova for nearly $30 billion

      Snickers maker Mars is reportedly acquiring Kellanova for nearly $30 billion, according to Reuters news agency. Kellanova is a maker of snacks such as Pringles and Cheez-it.

      As per the news agency, Mars will pay $83.50 per share in an all-cash deal for Kellanova.

      This potential deal would be the biggest ever for Mars. So far, the biggest deal for the Snickers maker was in 2008, when it acquired Wrigley for $23 billion.

      Kellanova split from WK Kellogg Co. last October. Kellanova logged net sales of more than $13 billion in 2023.

      (More details awaited)


      First Published on Aug 14, 2024 2:47 PM

