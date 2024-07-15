Global smartphone market grows 6% in Q2 2024; Vivo tops sales chart in India

Global smartphone sell-through volumes grew 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2024 to record the highest YoY growth in the last three years, according to preliminary numbers from Counterpoint Research’s Smartphone 360 Monthly Tracker. Also, this was the third consecutive quarter of market growth, driven by improving consumer sentiment and macroeconomic factors.

Counterpoint Technology Market Research is a global research firm specialising in products in the TMT (technology, media, and telecom) industry.

The Europe and Latin America (LATAM) markets grew the fastest in Q2 2024, both recording high double-digit YoY growth numbers, as consumer sentiment and purchasing activity continued to improve compared to 2023 levels. In China, Huawei’s comeback and an early start to the 618 shopping festival ensured the continuation of gradual recovery. Emerging markets, especially in LATAM and Asia, performed better than mature markets.

Commenting on the global smartphone market’s dynamics, Research Director, Tarun Pathak said, “The growth in smartphone sales over the last three quarters is good news for the industry. The sales were at the lowest point in a decade in 2023 but the market was quick to rebound thanks to improving consumer sentiments and inventory positions. Almost all markets exhibited signs of growth and we remain optimistic for upcoming quarters. Brands were quick to react to the growing consumer demand and refreshed their portfolios to entice customers further. We are seeing increased proliferation of several features such as CMF (Color-Material-Finish), high-megapixel cameras and 5G into lower price bands, which is further expected to fuel demand. We remain optimistic on future quarters and expect the market to show 4 percent growth in 2024.”

Vivo tops chart in India and China

The top five brands remained the same as in earlier quarters. Samsung retained the top spot in Q2 2024, helped by strong sustained sales of the AI-focused Galaxy S24 series and an early refresh of the popular Galaxy A series, whose models emerged as the bestsellers in entry-level to mid-price bands. Samsung also led the sales of GenAI-capable Android smartphones and is expected to further capitalise on it with its new-generation foldables.

Apple’s global sales remained flat but recorded strong YoY growth in Europe and Latin America, which compensated the low upgrade rates in the US and share loss in China following Huawei’s rise. However, Apple saw improvement in sales in China during the 618 shopping festival where it offered attractive discounts. In H2, the new iPhones with Apple Intelligence are expected to drive upgrade demand.

Xiaomi was the fastest growing top-five brand in Q2, growing 22%. The popularity of the Redmi 13 and Note 13 series coupled with a leaner product portfolio and a stronger premium push helped Xiaomi gain a net ~2% share YoY in Q2.

Vivo also outperformed the market and took the top spot in the world’s two biggest smartphone markets – China and India – in Q2.

OPPO, coming close behind vivo, rounded off the top five. OPPO is focusing on increasing profitability, including by launching more devices in the mid-to-higher-price bands to align its strategy with premiumisation. This choice may result in challenges in market shares in the short term but can lead to better profitability for the brand.

The cumulative share of the top five brands came down YoY in Q2 due to pressure from surging brands like Huawei, HONOR, Motorola and Transsion group brands. On the other hand, the share of top 10 brands touched nearly ~90 percent, pointing towards market consolidation and intensive competition among the top 10. While Huawei has made significant gains in China, HONOR and TECNO have been expanding to more regions. Motorola has gained quickly across regions to move up two ranks from last year and reach its highest ever quarterly global smartphone market share in a decade.