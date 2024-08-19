Goibibo asked to refund passengers after Jet Airways' abrupt shutdown left them stranded

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ruled in favor of consumers, directing Goibibo to refund tickets booked through their platform for flights that were cancelled due to Jet Airways' shutdown.
Goibibo had previously argued that it was merely a facilitator between consumers and Jet Airways, and therefore not liable for refunds once tickets were issued.
It cited its user agreement, which states that it bears no responsibility for non-operational flights.
Jet Airways, which started its operations in 1993, due to a debt crisis, operated its last flight in April 2019. The abrupt cancellation of the airline's services left thousands of passengers stranded.
NCDRC decision to hold Goibibo responsible for refunding consumers comes after the Punjab Consumer Commission also sided with consumers last August, prompting Goibibo to appeal to the NCDRC.
Notably, Goibibo's own guidelines acknowledge its role in managing refunds for unused tickets.