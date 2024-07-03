Google updates political ads policy; Advertisers to disclose election ads that contain AI-generated content

Google has updated its policy for political content. Advertisers now have to disclose election ads that contain digitally altered or AI-generated content. The tech giant has taken this step to avoid the spread of misinformation, keeping in mind the upcoming key elections this year.

As a result of the update, marketers now have to select a checkbox in the “altered or synthetic content” section of their campaign settings if the content contains the same.

The selection of the checkbox will display an in-ad disclosure for shorts and other feeds on mobile phones and in streams on computers and TVs. Additionally, advertisers will need to provide a prominent disclosure, with acceptable language varying according to the ad’s context, for other formats.

In May this year, Google began testing new AI-powered ad experiences in Search and plans to roll out immersive shopping ads for advertisers soon. The tech giant is also introducing new ad formats and features to help businesses engage with viewers on YouTube. The company announced new tools for advertisers as it rolls out ads in AI Overviews.

Today AI-powered tools are helping advertisers solve for a key challenge - scalability. "This technology is helping us better meet advertisers’ needs and unlock new possibilities across the marketing process, from new immersive ads experiences to high-performing creative assets. As we build this next era of marketing together, we're sharing our latest creative asset generation controls, new ads experiences, visual storytelling features and more at Google Marketing Live (GML)," said Vidhya Srinivasan, Vice President and General Manager, Ads, Google.