I&B sector received FDI worth Rs 4,786 cr in first nine months of FY25

The information and broadcasting (I&B) sector received foreign direct investment (FDI) worth Rs 4,786 crore in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, according to data from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
The sector got Rs 1,264 crore worth of funds with Walt Disney infusion into Star India, in the third quarter of FY25. This was followed by IVY Entertainment receiving Rs 177 crore worth FDI, and Prime Focus Technologies getting Rs 742 crore FDI. Audio entertainment platform Pocket FM got Rs 387 crore funds from its US-based entity, Pocket FM Corp.
If compared with the previous fiscal year (FY24), the sector received Rs 6,390 crore worth of FDI in the first nine months.
The I&B sector attracted foreign direct investment worth Rs 3,374 crore in the first quarter of FY25, according to the DPIIT data. It went down 31% in the first quarter of FY25.
The sector attracted FDI worth Rs 3,374 crore in the same period, as compared with Rs 4,893 crore worth of FDI received a year ago in the same period.
In FY24, the FDI in the sector increased by 87% to reach Rs 7,012 crore, which was up from Rs 3,745 crore in FY23.