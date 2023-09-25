Independent journalist Abhisar Sharma faces copyright claim on parliamentary videos by Doordarshan

Independent journalist and prominent YouTuber Abhisar Sharma, known for his critical analysis of political events in India, has recently encountered a copyright claim from Doordarshan, Prasar Bharati – the government-owned broadcasting channel that holds exclusive rights to cover India's Parliament.

As per a News Minute report, Doordarshan asserted copyright claims on two of Sharma's YouTube videos: "Modi avoids answering questions! Sansad turned into a Chunaavi Sabha! Opposition’s Rahul [Gandhi] ridiculed" and "Rahul Gandhi’s harshest comment on BJP-RSS | Rahul Gandhi | NDA Vs INDIA." These videos were allegedly used during National Handlooms Day Celebrations and his visit to Rajasthan.

Abhisar Sharma boasts a substantial YouTube following of 2.93 million subscribers and has uploaded 1.3 thousand videos on his channel. Before becoming a YouTuber, Sharma had worked with media organisations like Zee, ABP, BBC, and NDTV.