India logs 9.2 bn kilometers with Uber in 2024: Report

Uber India has revealed that Indians travelled an astonishing 9.2 billion kilometers in 2024, according to its latest annual report titled "How India Ubered in 2024."

To put it in perspective, covering this distance at a constant speed of 120 km/h would take nearly 8,752 years—spanning the era from the stone age to today's AI-driven world.

Top performing cities and trends

Delhi-NCR recorded the highest number of Uber trips overall, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. However, Mumbai took the crown for late-night rides and weekend bookings, while Bengaluru topped office-hour commutes, the report added.

A closer look at rider ratings showed Kochi leading the pack at 4.90 out of 5, with 95.8% of Kochi's rated trips receiving a full 5 stars from drivers. Pune and Ahmedabad trailed closely behind in driver-endorsed rider satisfaction.

Usage patterns and peak times

Most trips were booked between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Fridays saw the highest demand. December emerged as the busiest month, culminating on October 9—during the festive period of Durga Puja and Navratri—as the single busiest day.

Among riders who preferred multiple stops, a two-hour, 20-kilometer rental was the most chosen package, helping people finish errands, attend meetings, or see doctors without multiple ride bookings.

New services and mobility shifts

Uber introduced several new offerings in 2024, including the premium Uber Black and the country's first licensed app-based bus service, Uber Shuttle, stated the report.

Uber Auto outpaced Uber Go slightly in popularity, indicating a shift away from street-hailing autorickshaws toward app-based bookings.

The company also launched Uber Pet in Bengaluru, allowing riders to travel with their pets, and conducted a pilot of Uber Shikara on Srinagar's Dal Lake.

Sustainability and ridesharing growth

Electric vehicle trips made significant inroads last year, collectively covering 170 million kilometers and clocking 8.5 million hours on the road, the report added.

This contributed to reduced carbon emissions and supports India's broader aspirations for greener transport solutions.

Top intercity routes and longest trips

The busiest intercity route was Mumbai-Pune, followed by Delhi-Agra, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Lucknow-Kanpur, and Ahmedabad-Vadodara.