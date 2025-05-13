India’s I&B sector draws ₹5,408 cr FDI in 2024, Radio rebounds strongly

India’s Information & Broadcasting (I&B) and Print Media sector attracted ₹5,408 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows in 2024, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Statistical Handbook on Media & Entertainment Sector 2024-25 data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

This marks a decline from the ₹7,211 crore recorded in 2023 but remains significantly above the pandemic-era lows of 2020 and 2021, signalling renewed global interest in India’s media and entertainment landscape.

The resurgence in 2024 was led by the radio broadcasting segment, which saw a sharp increase in FDI to ₹3,853 crore—its highest since 2016, when the segment had drawn ₹8,157 crore. The film and advertisement segment continued to be a strong contributor, attracting ₹1,555 crore in 2024. In contrast, electronic media and print media saw no reported inflows for the second consecutive year.

While the absolute inflow figures remain robust, the I&B and Print Media sector’s share in total FDI equity inflows across all sectors in India has declined. In 2024, the sector accounted for 1.22% of the overall ₹4,48,831 crore in FDI inflows. This is a drop from 2.11% in 2023, when the sector drew ₹7,211 crore against an overall FDI of ₹3,41,391 crore.

Historically, the sector's peak contribution came in 2016, when it accounted for 3.69% of all FDI equity inflows, buoyed by significant investments in both radio and film.

Over the last decade, the I&B sector has experienced a rollercoaster of investment trends:

1) 2016 remains the sector’s most successful year, with ₹11,501 crore in total inflows.

2) After a steep decline in 2021 to just ₹1,773 crore—largely due to pandemic-induced disruptions—FDI rebounded gradually.

3) 2023 marked a high point post-pandemic, led by a ₹6,248 crore infusion into the film and advertisement segment.