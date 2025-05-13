            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • indias-ib-sector-draws-%E2%82%B95408-cr-fdi-in-2024-radio-rebounds-strongly-65661

India’s I&B sector draws ₹5,408 cr FDI in 2024, Radio rebounds strongly

The resurgence in 2024 was led by the radio broadcasting segment, which saw a sharp increase in FDI to ₹3,853 crore—its highest since 2016, when the segment had drawn ₹8,157 crore.

By  Imran FazalMay 13, 2025 8:26 AM
India’s I&B sector draws ₹5,408 cr FDI in 2024, Radio rebounds strongly
While the absolute inflow figures remain robust, the I&B and Print Media sector’s share in total FDI equity inflows across all sectors in India has declined.

India’s Information & Broadcasting (I&B) and Print Media sector attracted ₹5,408 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows in 2024, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Statistical Handbook on Media & Entertainment Sector 2024-25 data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

This marks a decline from the ₹7,211 crore recorded in 2023 but remains significantly above the pandemic-era lows of 2020 and 2021, signalling renewed global interest in India’s media and entertainment landscape.

The resurgence in 2024 was led by the radio broadcasting segment, which saw a sharp increase in FDI to ₹3,853 crore—its highest since 2016, when the segment had drawn ₹8,157 crore. The film and advertisement segment continued to be a strong contributor, attracting ₹1,555 crore in 2024. In contrast, electronic media and print media saw no reported inflows for the second consecutive year.

While the absolute inflow figures remain robust, the I&B and Print Media sector’s share in total FDI equity inflows across all sectors in India has declined. In 2024, the sector accounted for 1.22% of the overall ₹4,48,831 crore in FDI inflows. This is a drop from 2.11% in 2023, when the sector drew ₹7,211 crore against an overall FDI of ₹3,41,391 crore.

Historically, the sector's peak contribution came in 2016, when it accounted for 3.69% of all FDI equity inflows, buoyed by significant investments in both radio and film.

Over the last decade, the I&B sector has experienced a rollercoaster of investment trends:

1) 2016 remains the sector’s most successful year, with ₹11,501 crore in total inflows.

2) After a steep decline in 2021 to just ₹1,773 crore—largely due to pandemic-induced disruptions—FDI rebounded gradually.

3) 2023 marked a high point post-pandemic, led by a ₹6,248 crore infusion into the film and advertisement segment.

Experts cite that with digital consumption exploding across platforms and languages, future FDI is expected to tilt heavily toward content IP, regional storytelling, and media-tech integrations. For media houses, aligning with these trends—especially through co-productions, strategic partnerships, and FDI-compliant digital properties will drive the next wave of FDI in the country.


Tags
First Published on May 13, 2025 8:26 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Microsoft lays off 6,000 in AI restructuring drive; director speaks out

Microsoft lays off 6,000 in AI restructuring drive; director speaks out

Digital

UP Police suspends 40 social media accounts for spreading fake news

UP Police suspends 40 social media accounts for spreading fake news

Brand Makers

Bill Gates praises Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic goals: ‘off to a very good start’

Bill Gates praises Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic goals: ‘off to a very good start’

Digital

Pakistani Stars removed from Bollywood posters on Spotify, YouTube amid India-Pakistan tensions

Pakistani Stars removed from Bollywood posters on Spotify, YouTube amid India-Pakistan tensions

Special Coverage

Despite government advisory, Pakistani content remains accessible on Spotify

Despite government advisory, Pakistani content remains accessible on Spotify

Advertising

Google refreshes iconic 'G' logo after nearly 10 years

Google refreshes iconic 'G' logo after nearly 10 years

How it Works

DPIIT: M&E startups cross 2,400 mark, constitute 1.46% of total startup ecosystem

DPIIT: M&E startups cross 2,400 mark, constitute 1.46% of total startup ecosystem