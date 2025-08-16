Who is Mumbai-born Freddy Bharucha, the next leader of P&G’s global beauty business?

Procter & Gamble's R. Alex Keith, the longtime head of its beauty division, will retire in February 2026, marking the end of a nearly four-decade tenure at the consumer goods giant. She will be succeeded later this year by Freddy Bharucha, currently president of global personal care, who will assume the role of chief executive of the beauty business on Dec. 1. Bharucha will be based at P&G’s European headquarters in Geneva and take charge of a portfolio that includes luxury brand SK-II as well as mass-market staples such as Olay and Pantene.

Bharucha, a veteran of the company, has spent more than 25 years in leadership roles across Asia, North America and Europe. In his most recent post, he oversaw brands like Old Spice and Native, and played a key role in expanding P&G’s presence in personal care globally. He is known internally as a product-focused operator with a reputation for modernizing heritage brands while pushing into fast-growing, underpenetrated categories.

The leadership shuffle comes as P&G prepares for a broader generational shift at the very top. In July, the company announced that Shailesh Jejurikar, its chief operating officer, would take over as chief executive of Procter & Gamble on Jan. 1, replacing Jon Moeller.

Who Is Freddy Bharucha?

Freddy Bharucha, 52, is a veteran Procter & Gamble executive and currently the president of its global personal care business. He oversees a portfolio of both billion-dollar and emerging brands, and leads an organization of roughly 1,500 employees worldwide.

Bharucha is known internally as a growth architect with deep experience across P&G’s beauty categories — including personal care, skincare and hair care — and a strong track record in both developed and emerging markets. Over his nearly three decades with the company, he has worked in every region P&G operates and has led brands such as Old Spice, Secret and Native.

His leadership approach is described as “people-first,” with a focus on consumer insight, inclusion and brand building. Bharucha currently serves as vice chair of the Personal Care Products Council, the industry trade group. Within P&G, he has been recognized for helping expand digital-first brands and accelerating geographic growth.

Career Highlights:

2024: President, Global Personal Care and North America Beauty Operations

2023: President, North America Personal Care and Beauty Operations

2018: SVP & GM, Personal Care — North America & Global Brand Franchises

2015: SVP & GM, Skin and Personal Beauty Care — Greater China

2013: SVP, PGT Health Care — Asia, India, Middle East, Africa

2011: Chief Marketing Officer — P&G-Teva Health Care (Asia, Middle East, Africa)

2006–2009: Brand Vice President, Hair Care (Asia / North America)