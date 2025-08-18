Explained: The WhatsApp screen mirroring fraud: How it works and how to protect yourself

ADVERTISEMENT
Online fraudsters are finding new ways to steal money without leaving a digital trail, and the latest weapon in their arsenal is the WhatsApp screen mirroring scam. Financial institutions, including OneCard, have already issued warnings about this rising threat that can compromise both your bank account and personal identity.
What is WhatsApp screen mirroring fraud?
In this scam, cybercriminals trick users into sharing their phone screens during a WhatsApp video call. They often pose as bank representatives or customer support staff, claiming to resolve an issue with your account or offering rewards. Once you share your screen, the fraudsters gain real-time access to sensitive information such as bank details, OTPs, CVV numbers and passwords.
How does the scam work?
Fraudsters may ask victims to switch to a video call under the pretext of guiding them through a “tutorial” or “verification”. Sometimes, they send a link or a code that secretly installs malware. Once installed, it allows scammers to remotely control the phone, siphon off confidential details, and carry out unauthorised transactions without the victim’s knowledge.
How to protect yourself
Never share your screen on WhatsApp or any other app with unknown callers.
Avoid clicking on suspicious links or entering codes shared by strangers.
Do not use financial apps while screen sharing on potentially vulnerable devices.
Enable two-factor authentication on banking and messaging apps to add a layer of protection.
Stay alert to unsolicited video calls, especially those claiming to be from banks or financial services.
Cybersecurity specialists caution that while digital banking has made life easier, vigilance is the only way to stay ahead of evolving fraud tactics.