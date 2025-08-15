Messi to visit India in December with fan-focused tour across four cities

ADVERTISEMENT
Football legend Lionel Messi is set to visit India for a three-day tour from December 13 to 15, a move expected to spark massive excitement among Indian football fans. The visit, which is being organized by sports promoter Satadru Datta, will include football-related events in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, with Ahmedabad expected to be added to the schedule, as per an exclusive Moneycontrol report.
Although no official match has been planned, Messi is slated to participate in a variety of football-centric activities, including stadium appearances, interactive sessions with fans and a children's football clinic. The initiative is being positioned as a celebration of India's growing football culture and a rare opportunity for the public to engage with the sport's most iconic figure.
Messi reportedly agreed to the visit earlier this year after weeks of discussions and careful planning. Organizers had highlighted the large and passionate fanbase for Argentine football in India, particularly in cities like Kolkata, where football culture runs deep.
Security and crowd control are expected to be key priorities. Given India’s recent struggles with large-scale event management and the potential for overwhelming attendance, the tour will involve ticketed entry and detailed logistics planning across all venues. Each event is expected to be held in major stadiums equipped to handle significant turnout.
The tour also comes at a time when India's football ecosystem is looking for global visibility ahead of major international tournaments. Messi is expected to formally announce the visit on his social media platforms on September 1, with ticket sales likely to launch soon after.