            
  • Home
  • brand makers
  • Ex X CEO Parag Agrawal returns to the spotlight with a $30 million AI bet

Ex X CEO Parag Agrawal returns to the spotlight with a $30 million AI bet

Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal makes a high-profile return with Parallel, a real-time AI research platform that has raised $30 million and is already gaining traction among top AI firms.

By  Storyboard18Aug 16, 2025 9:59 AM
Ex X CEO Parag Agrawal returns to the spotlight with a $30 million AI bet
Executives like Agarwal had said Musk showed “special ire” toward them after he took over Twitter in 2022. Musk also publicly vowed to hold back their severance to recoup about $200 million from the $44 billion deal, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in northern California. (From left to right: Parag Agarwal and Elon Musk. Image source: Moneycontrol)

Nearly three years after being dismissed from Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s turbulent $44 billion acquisition, former chief executive Parag Agrawal is re-emerging on the Silicon Valley scene — this time with his own artificial intelligence venture.

Agrawal is the founder of Parallel Web Systems Inc., a Palo Alto-based start-up focused on AI-driven cloud infrastructure. Launched quietly in 2023, the company has already raised $30 million from an elite group of venture capital firms, including Khosla Ventures, Index Ventures and First Round Capital. Parallel has grown to a staff of 25 and is already handling millions of automated research queries each day for a growing roster of early adopters — among them, Mr. Agrawal says, some of the fastest-growing companies in the AI sector.

Parallel’s core offering centers on enabling AI systems to perform real-time research on the public internet — supplementing large language models’ static training data with live, verifiable information. Agrawal likens the tool to giving AI “a browser of its own” — one that can cross-check responses and gauge its own confidence levels.

The platform is powered by eight purpose-built “research engines,” calibrated for different needs. The fastest engine can surface results in under a minute, while its most advanced engine, called Ultra8x, can run searches for up to 30 minutes. According to benchmarks such as BrowseComp and DeepResearch Bench, Ultra8x has outperformed OpenAI’s GPT-5 and even human researchers by more than 10 percent.

The technology is already finding commercial traction across a variety of sectors. Coding assistants can pull live code from GitHub; retailers can monitor competitor product listings; analysts can convert online customer reviews into structured datasets. The company has rolled out three developer APIs, including a low-latency version tailored for chatbots and conversational AI agents.

Parallel marks a significant re-entry for Agrawal, who became a central figure in the legal and corporate saga that unfolded during Mr. Musk’s contentious takeover of Twitter in 2022. After being ousted, he stepped back from public view — turning instead to research and hands-on development work. That period, he says, led him to focus on one of AI’s biggest challenges: grounding machine learning models in real-time, trustworthy information.


Tags
First Published on Aug 16, 2025 9:59 AM

More from Storyboard18