Holidays: How to use Google’s new AI flight deals tool to find cheaper airfare

Google has introduced a beta feature called Flight Deals inside Google Flights, using artificial intelligence to help travelers uncover the lowest airfares — with minimal effort and no obsessive searching. Currently available in the United States, Canada, and India, the tool is designed for travelers who are flexible on where and when they fly but focused on saving money.
What Is It?
Instead of filtering dates, airlines and destinations manually, travelers can now type natural-language prompts such as: “A week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop flights only” or “Ski holiday for 10 days in February at a top resort with fresh powder”.
The AI interprets the request, identifies relevant destinations, and checks live fares across Google’s vast database of airlines and booking partners. It then suggests destinations the traveler may not have even considered, but that still meet the budget and travel preferences.
Search results show real-time airfares, airlines, and booking links — allowing users to jump straight to purchasing without the usual back-and-forth.
Step-by-Step: How to Use Google Flight Deals
Open Google Flights: Go to google.com/flights, or simply search “Google Flights” in your browser.
Select “Flight Deals”: In the top-left menu, click on Flight Deals. (The feature is still in beta and may appear under a separate tab depending on location.)
Describe Your Ideal Trip: In the search bar, type a simple plain-English request such as: “3-night beach vacation in September under ₹30,000, nonstop.”
Let the AI Do the Work: Browse the destinations and flight options the AI suggests. It will consider your preferences — like weather, timing, nonstop flights and price — and show matching routes.
Pick and Book: Click on the deal you like to view details. Google then sends you directly to the airline or a booking partner to complete the purchase.
Still Prefer the Old System?
The regular Google Flights interface isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it just added new features, including the ability to exclude basic economy fares for US and Canada routes — a boon for travelers who’d rather avoid surprise baggage fees.
Flight Deals turns Google Flights into a smart travel advisor — one that understands everyday language and finds cheaper fares you may not think to search for. If you’re flexible and looking for a bargain, it’s a simple, intuitive new way to let AI plan your next getaway.