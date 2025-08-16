Wow! Momo plans 250-plus store openings in FY26, eyes Rs 1,000 crore in revenue

ADVERTISEMENT
Wow! Momo Foods has planned to open more than 250 stores in fiscal year 2026. The homegrown quick service restaurant chain giant has already opened its 80 stores in between April and July, taking the company’s total footprint to 780+ outlets across 75+ cities. The expansion spree included entry into 15 new cities. This is part of the company’s larger vision to be present in 100 cities by the end of this financial year.
"We are thrilled to start FY26 on such a high note – while scaling at a pace few in the QSR sector can match. These 80 stores and entry into 15 new cities underlines our ambition to make Wow! Momo a national pride," said Sagar Daryani, Co-founder & CEO, Wow! Momo Foods.
The Tiger Global-backed company offers different variety of momos such as Wow! Momo, Wow! China, Wow! Chicken & Wow! Kulfi. "The company has consistently focused on a multi-format strategy, spanning high-street stores, malls, food courts, cloud kitchens, and partnerships with modern retail chains," Daryani added.
According to Daryani, “The first four months of FY26 have also seen continued investment in product innovation, digital ordering with launch of our own app Wow1 Eats, and building a solid tech stack for the back-end, ensuring that expansion goes hand in hand with strong unit economics, profitability and customer satisfaction. From Korean momos to launch of Gluten free momos with Chef Ranveer Brar; Innovation and strong operational DNA remains to driving the scale for us at Wow! Momo Foods.”
Wow! Momo Foods has eyed to cross a revenue topline of Rs 1000 crores and footprint of over 1,000 stores in the next 18 with a strong profitability. In FY2024, Wow! Momo saw a 14% growth in operating revenue to Rs 470 crore compared to Rs 413 crore in year ago period. Founded in 2008, Wow! Momo Foods is a multi-billion-rupee QSR enterprise, operating over 780 outlets, in more than 75 cities. The group aims to scale its FMCG vertical to Rs 100 crore, while ramping up its HORECA operations this year.