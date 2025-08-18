Exclusive: Google’s Neha Markanda joins ShareChat as chief business officer

Homegrown social media company ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt. Ltd) has tapped Neha Markanda as its new Chief Business Officer for both its ShareChat and Moj platforms, as the company pursues rapid revenue expansion and deeper advertiser engagement.

In her new role, Markanda will oversee the company’s revenue strategy, drive business growth and strengthen partnerships with advertisers and stakeholders nationwide.

She joins ShareChat from Google India, where she most recently served as Head of Industry, E-commerce, devising strategy across multiple sectors and leading business transformation efforts in retail and health tech. During her tenure, she also spearheaded Google India’s health strategy and helped scale the company’s artificial intelligence-led offerings.

With more than two decades of experience across consumer products and technology, Markanda has held leadership roles at Meta (Facebook), GSK Consumer Healthcare, PepsiCo, ITC and HCL Technologies. Her expertise spans brand building, revenue strategy and marketing transformation in the Indian market.

Her appointment comes as ShareChat says it has reached profitability and is targeting a revenue run rate of Rs. 1,200 crore this year. The combined monthly active user base across ShareChat and Moj now stands at 325 million.

“We are delighted to welcome Neha Markanda as our Chief Business Officer," said Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Co-founder of ShareChat and Moj. “Her extensive experience, expertise at brand building, deep understanding of problems that marketers face, the way brands measure return on spends and proven ability to deliver business growth make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. With her expertise, we aim to strengthen our position as the preferred platform for brands to connect with India’s diverse and vibrant audiences. We’re confident Neha will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth, enhancing operational excellence, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

“I am thrilled to join ShareChat at such an exciting juncture in its journey,” Ms. Markanda said in a statement. “The Company’s scale, reach, and regional resonance is unmatched, thereby offering advertisers an opportunity to strengthen their cultural connect, partner with trusted regional creators and plan for the always on hyperlocal engagement. I look forward to working with the talented teams here to further enhance our offerings and support the business growth ambitions of our partners. I am super stoked about contributing to the company’s mission of empowering local content creators and connecting India through its language and culture.”