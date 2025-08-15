8 patriotic movies to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day marks the perfect occasion to celebrate the spirit of India. From celebrating real-life heroes to depicting extraordinary stories of bravery and unity, these patriotic films will invoke a sense of cheer, make you emotional, but also make you appreciate the sacrifices by greats that shaped our country.

So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and get ready to be inspired by India’s stories of courage, determination, and pride.

Here are the eight Bollywood movies that will awaken the true patriot in you.

Lagaan (2001)

This cinematic gem, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, is a timeless story about courage, unity, and the fight against injustice. Set in the British colonial era, it is the story of Champaner, a small village, that challenges the British officers to a cricket match to save themselves from high taxes. The movie testifies how ordinary people can unite and stand up for what is right. With authentic characters, a captivating soundtrack, and deeply stirring emotions, the film leaves a lasting impact.

Chak De! India (2007)

Chak De! India, directed by Shimit Amin, starring Shah Rukh Khan is an inspiring movie about teamwork, perseverance, and national pride. It follows Kabir Khan, a former hockey player, who is chosen to coach the Indian women's hockey team to prove themselves on the world stage. The movie has a stellar cast and teaches important lessons about unity, breaking stereotypes, and never giving up.

Raazi (2018)

Raazi is an intense spy drama directed by Meghna Gulzar that tells the story of a young Indian woman who becomes a spy to help India during the 1971 war. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in titular roles, whose characters strikingly portray personal sacrifices, courage, and dedication to the nation. Raazi reminds us that patriotism can be quiet, smart, and strategic, not just loud or dramatic. The movie highlights that serving your country comes in many forms, and even small acts of bravery can contribute to national pride.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

This gripping masterpiece, directed by Aditya Dhar is based on the true events of the Indian Army where they carry out precise surgical strikes on terrorist camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were a retaliation for the 2016 Uri attack. The film starring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam highlights the soldiers’ courage, meticulous planning, and execution of this high-stakes mission. Songs like “Challa” and “Jigra” add to the emotion of patriotism.

Mission Mangal (2019)

This cinematic gem, directed by Jagan Shakti is a motivational screenplay that shows India’s space mission, Chandrayaan-1, and the teamwork behind it. The story stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Sonakshi Sinha where it highlights dedication, intelligence, and national pride rather than war. The movie is uplifting, emotional, and full of positivity, making it a refreshing film that shows patriotism in a different light through knowledge, hard work, and the spirit of India’s progress.

Shershaah (2021)

This heart-stirring movie, directed by Vishnuvardhan is based on a true story of Captain Vikram Batra portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra, an Indian Army officer who fought during the Kargil War. The movie also stars Kiara Advani as his love interest Dimple Cheema, which eventually turned into a real-life romance between the leads. The storytelling is inspiring, the performances are strong, and the action scenes are gripping.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

This inspirational gem, directed by Sharan Sharma stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi, is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female Air Force pilots who served during the Kargil War. It is a story of bravery, determination, and breaking gender stereotypes. The movie motivates viewers to chase their dreams and serve the nation, regardless of obstacles. Gunjan’s story is inspiring, emotional, and empowering, showing how one person’s efforts can make a difference while celebrating the spirit of modern India.

83 (2021)