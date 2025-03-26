Internships see 23% growth in India as companies focus on future talent: Indeed

ADVERTISEMENT
In India's job sector, internships have taken centre stage, with temporary hiring postings seeing a 23% jump in the past year, according to a report.
Job-search platform Indeed reported that companies are using internships not only to offer hands-on experience but also to spot and groom top talent amid the rise of Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, and digital transformation.
According to the data, companies are seeking a diverse mix of skills in their interns, with communication skills (31.99%) topping the list. The other skills include: English proficiency (12%), Keyword research (9%), Analytical skills (9%), SEO expertise (8%), Microsoft Excel (8%), Python programming, and Microsoft Office proficiency (7% each), respectively.
The data underscored that the average internship stipend in India stands at Rs 25,432 per month, but cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and Gurgaon offer stipends above this national average.
On the flip side, cities like Chennai and Kolkata fall on the lower end of the spectrum.
"Indeed's data indicates that Marketing, Human Resources, and Software Development currently lead as the top sectors providing internship opportunities. This trend reflects the evolving requirements of businesses operating within a digitally driven economy. Organizations are strategically seeking candidates with demonstrable analytical, communication, and digital proficiencies, beyond simply filling internship vacancies. Internships offer a valuable avenue for young professionals to acquire industry-relevant expertise and make substantial contributions to their respective fields," Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India said.