Is WhatsApp going to start showing ads in chat screens?

Meta’s messaging platform WhatsApp is exploring a feature which would highlight advertisements in the app, said a Financial Times report. However, reports now have the platform denying any such developments.

The FT report also cited the internal discussion of the team at Meta whether to show ads on the platform’s chat screen.

Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, Meta responded to the development through a tweet.

This @FT story is false. We aren't doing this.



Also it looks like you misspelled Brian's name... https://t.co/Z47z9FC5yu — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) September 15, 2023

The report also went on to mention that WhatsApp was also deliberating over charging a subscription fee in order to use the app ad-free. But, many insiders stand against this decision.

WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook for $19 bn in 2014. Its co-founder, Brian Acton had stated the company mantra, ‘No ads! No games! No gimmicks.

This year, the valuation of WhatsApp is estimated to be more than 98.56 billion.

WhatsApp, which now has 2.23 bn active users including 200 mn small businesses, recently tested a feature which would allow businesses to send direct marketing messages within the platform to the users who gave their consent to receive them.