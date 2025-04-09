Is your favourite influencer real? The blurring lines of authenticity in the age of AI

Influencer marketing has been playing with the line between real and staged since long...but now with AI taking over, the lines seem to become too blurry and machine-made.

AI-generated influencers have given rise to a cottage industry of digital "pimps" who create, manage, and profit from these virtual personalities. Globally, this phenomenon has rapidly escalated, particularly in the adult content sector. Many AI-generated influencers gain massive Instagram followings before directing users to OnlyFans-style subscription platforms where they sell AI-generated images and videos. The business model is built not just on selling adult content but on monetizing loneliness—offering customers an illusion of intimacy with a seemingly real individual.

What makes this industry particularly alarming is the extent of automation. AI-generated influencers often steal and manipulate existing content, swapping faces, generating deepfake videos, and even using chatbot scripts to interact with followers. A single AI persona can be pasted onto the bodies of multiple real-life women, further complicating the issue of digital identity theft. Despite Meta's regulations against impersonation, enforcement remains weak, with thousands of AI-driven influencer accounts flourishing across platforms.

This problem isn’t limited to explicit content. AI-generated low-effort, machine-generated content has flooded every social media platform. Whether it’s fabricated travel photos, algorithmically optimized engagement bait, or entirely fake influencer accounts, AI is reshaping the digital landscape at an unprecedented scale.

As this shift accelerates, experts are considering the agencies' role. Rashi Agarwal, founder of Megalodon, says "Within the next 6 to 12 months, we could see a massive shift. Content creation using AI tools is growing at an exponential rate, and innovation in AI is leapfrogging rapidly. Social media platforms and influencer marketing will be transformed like never before."

For agencies, the challenge is no longer just about vetting influencers. It’s about distinguishing between human-created and AI-generated content. But does that even matter anymore?

"For agencies like ours, the challenge will be distinguishing between human-generated and AI-generated content. However, if AI-generated content stands on its own merit and meets quality standards, there’s no issue in treating it as user-generated content—provided there are no ethical concerns. As a responsible agency, we should remain neutral, as long as we can verify how the content is created and ensure it doesn’t infringe on copyright," says Agarwal.

The Death of Vanity Metrics?

AI is rewriting the rules of influencer engagement. Traditional influencer marketing has relied on reach and aesthetic appeal. But AI tools are shifting the focus toward performance-based metrics.

The Indian market has experimented with affiliate marketing and performance-based influencer payments, but these models haven’t taken off. Influencer marketing is still largely driven by content quality and audience relatability rather than strict ROI calculations.

While vanity metrics still dominate in many boardrooms, there's a subtle shift underway. “Some forward-thinking brands are actively auditing AI-powered engagement,” says Sreeram Reddy Vanga, CEO & Co-Founder of Kofluence. “But many still chase high numbers due to internal pressure for quick wins and a lack of expertise in measuring deeper metrics.”

He adds that smarter players are moving toward more meaningful models like predictive lifetime value (LTV), which measure an influencer’s ability to drive high-margin actions—“not just clicks.”

According to him, this evolution is reshaping how contracts are structured. “We’re seeing contracts where 60-70% of fees are tied to KPIs like registrations or app signups,” she notes, comparing it to how platforms like Meta and TikTok now reward creators for sales-driven content rather than views alone.

Still, this approach isn’t without its drawbacks. “It demands that influencers have deep confidence in their audience’s purchasing power—and not all are willing to trade guaranteed pay for riskier, outcome-dependent rewards,” Vanga cautions.

That said, not every player in the ecosystem is rushing toward hard performance metrics. Some still value resonance over return.

“At Zefmo, we use an ‘R3 lens’ to assess influencers—relevance, relatability, and reputability. And so far, that remains the key approach rather than purely performance-based models,” shares Shudeep Majumdar, CEO and Co-founder of Zefmo Media.

But as AI advances, will brands finally ditch vanity metrics in favor of data-driven performance? While metrics are shifting, the very nature of influencers is also being transformed.

Your Favorite Influencer Might Not Be Real - And That’s the Point

Behind every top influencer is a carefully crafted strategy and increasingly, AI is at the core of it. AI-driven insights help influencers analyze content performance, track engagement patterns, and fine-tune their approach.

“Instagram’s algorithm prioritizes the first three seconds of a video, which has led to the rise of engaging thumbnails; it's a tactic borrowed from YouTube,” says an AI strategist.

But this is just the beginning. AI isn’t just assisting influencers; it’s replacing them.

AI-generated influencer videos which were once a novelty are now commonplace. AI avatars of influencers are emerging, mimicking their facial expressions, tone, and gestures. The result? Influencers can produce content without even being present.

“We’re working on an industry-first project with a top Indian influencer to launch an AI avatar for niche content,” reveals Agarwal. “Bollywood celebrities and musicians are also exploring this—reducing their time commitments while producing high-quality content. For example, Isha Gupta was considering AI for a tourism project that required filming at 32 temples, saving extensive travel and production costs.”

Are Brands Paying for Fake Engagement?

For years, brands have been burned by bot-driven engagement and inflated follower counts. So, are they once again being fooled by AI-generated influencer content? Not quite. If anything, brands are getting smarter.

“While some may have invested blindly in AI-driven content before 2024, today, they carefully evaluate where AI adds value,” an industry expert explains. “Many brands now request innovative AI-driven campaigns and are willing to invest. About 40% of our clients are on AI content retainers, covering corporate brands, political parties, and government ministries.”

Even government bodies are embracing AI to cut down logistical costs. Ministries overseeing Women & Child Development, Health, and Tourism are using AI-generated content to create official messages—without needing officials to be physically present.

Authenticity vs. AI: Does the Audience Even Care?

The real question isn’t whether brands or influencers will adopt AI—they already have. The question is: Will audiences care?

Transparency is improving, with more AI-generated content being labeled. But does labeling matter if engagement remains high?

“Consumers might feel deceived if they assume content is 100% real and later realize it’s AI-generated,” an expert admits. “However, advertising has always involved artificial elements—airbrushed images in beauty ads, for example. AI is just an evolution of that.”

In the end, the influencer economy isn’t about who creates the content—it’s about who engages with it. This raises a deeper question: What obligations do brands have in maintaining trust and transparency in an AI-driven landscape?

"To maintain ethical standards, brands should focus on transparency, ensuring that users are aware when AI is being used,” says Abhisekh Razdan. “This includes disclosing the use of bots or AI-generated content. Moreover, engagement should be meaningful; brands should aim to foster genuine interactions rather than merely chasing higher numbers. Lastly, data privacy must be a priority, with AI tools being used in ways that respect user consent and data protection laws,” according to Abhishek Razdan, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Avtr Meta Labs.

But even as ethical frameworks are discussed, the reality is that AI-led influence is already far ahead of regulation. With AI avatars, hyper-personalized ad copy, and AI-powered engagement metrics redefining the space, authenticity as we know it might already be dead.