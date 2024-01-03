Marico v/s KLF Nirmal Industries: Bombay High Court restrains KLF from infringing Parachute Oil’s features

On December 29, 2023, the Bombay High Court upheld its order which restrained KLF Nirmal Industries, a coconut oil milling company, from using the blue bottle and features like the label which closely resemble Marico’s Parachute Oil.

In July 2023, Marico claimed that it had discovered that KLF Nirmal Industries had committed an act of infringement with respect to its trademarks and the sale of its oil in blue bottles and labels which were similar to Parachute. Marico filed a complaint against KLF Nirmal Industries and sought a restraining order against the company.

On August 18, 2023, the High Court had an ex-parte ad-interim (granted without notice to the respondent) order against KLF which restrained it from using features which were similar to that of Parachute.