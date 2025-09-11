Meta expands Community Notes fact-checking feature across platforms

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta is introducing new fetaures to its crowdsourced fact-checking initiative, Community Notes, expanding its effort to combat misinformation across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, TechCrunch reported.
The company said users will now be notified if they've interacted with a post that later receives a Community Note. Additionally, anyone can request a note or rate whether an existing one was helpful.
Launched in the U.S. earlier this year, the program is still in testing. Meta's Chief Information Security Officer, Guy Rosen, revealed that over 70,000 contributors have written 15,000 notes so far, with only 6% published, the report added. For a market with hundreds of millions of users, critics argue that the output is minimal.
The program resembles X's Community Notes system, introduced in 2021. While it aims to add context and correct misleading content through consensus from users with different viewpoints, researchers, and watchdogs have flagged limitations.
Achieving consensus is difficult, and misinformation often spreads widely before being corrected.
The Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) cautioned that more than 70% of accurate notes on U.S. election misinformation were never shown to users. It also questioned the effectiveness of the system in visual-first environments like Instagram Reels, or in private spaces such as Facebook Groups.
CDT further urged Meta to make note-related data publicly accessible, add metrics to measure reach, and reconsider its decision to scale back fact-checking on its platforms, the report added.