Following Australia, Denmark plans strict social media limits for children under 15

As Australia begins enforcing a world-first ban on social media use for children under 16, Denmark has announced plans to introduce similarly stringent restrictions, signalling a broader global effort to limit young people’s exposure to online platforms, according to an AP report.

The Danish government last month informed that it had reached a political agreement to ban access to social media for anyone under the age of 15. The proposal has secured backing from all three parties in the ruling coalition as well as two opposition parties, giving it substantial parliamentary support. If approved, the legislation would rank among the toughest social media regulations in Europe and could come into force by mid-2026, the report said.

Under the proposed framework, some parents may be permitted to grant their children access to social media from the age of 13, though the government has not yet outlined detailed provisions. A public consultation process and several rounds of parliamentary debate are still to take place before the law is finalised.

The move comes despite most major social media platforms stating that users must be at least 13 years old. Danish authorities have said these rules are widely ignored, with government data showing that about 98% of children under 13 in Denmark already have at least one social media account, while nearly half of children under 10 are active online.

Australia’s newly enforced law has intensified the discussion. Under the Australian framework, platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X and YouTube face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars if they fail to remove accounts belonging to users under 16. Danish officials are closely monitoring how the Australian measures unfold.

How Denmark intends to enforce its proposed ban remains unclear. Authorities have indicated that a new digital ID application, expected to be introduced next year, could be used to verify users’ ages before granting access to social media platforms.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 3:29 PM