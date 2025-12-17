The Kraft Heinz Company names Steve Cahillane as CEO

Prior to Nature’s Bounty, Steve Cahillane spent seven years with The Coca-Cola Company, most recently as President of Coca-Cola Americas, the global beverage maker’s largest business with USD 25 billion in sales. Prior to Coca-Cola, he spent eight years with AB InBev.

The Kraft Heinz Company announced that it has named Steve Cahillane as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

He will also join the Company’s Board of Directors and serve as CEO of Global Taste Elevation Co. following Kraft Heinz’s planned separation into two independent, publicly traded companies. Carlos Abrams-Rivera will step down January 1 and serve as an advisor to the Company until March 6, 2026, to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

“I am honored to be joining Kraft Heinz as CEO at such a pivotal and exciting time,” said Cahillane.

“Like millions of people around the world, I have a deeply personal connection to the Kraft Heinz brands, dating back to my childhood. I’ve devoted my entire career to building brands, and the opportunity to do the same with Kraft Heinz’s iconic portfolio is a dream come true. I’m confident the planned separation will accelerate the Company’s ability to compete and win in today’s environment and unlock the immense opportunity in front of us. I’m looking forward to working with the team to write this exciting next chapter together,” he added.

Cahillane most recently served as Chairman, President and CEO of Kellanova until its recent acquisition by Mars, Incorporated. During his time at the helm of Kellanova, Cahillane led the company through a period of transformative growth, overseeing the expansion of the company’s global brand portfolio, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg’s (International) and other household staples.

He also led Kellogg Company through the successful separation of its North American cereal business and the launch of Kellanova, a global snacking powerhouse. Over the course of his thirty-plus-year career, Cahillane has held senior executive roles at The Nature’s Bounty Co., The Coca-Cola Company and AB InBev.

“Steve is uniquely qualified to lead this organization into the future, and we are delighted he will be taking on the role of CEO. His track record and experience in the industry are unparalleled and will be invaluable as we embark on this next chapter,” said Miguel Patricio, Chair of the Board, Kraft Heinz.

He stated, “On behalf of the Board and everyone at Kraft Heinz, we are incredibly grateful to Carlos for his many contributions to the Company, serving not only as CEO but in other critical leadership roles. Carlos helped transform the Company into a more agile and innovative organization and laid the groundwork for the upcoming separation. We are excited about the road ahead for Kraft Heinz.”

As part of the leadership transition, John T. Cahill, Vice Chair of Kraft Heinz’s Board, who previously served as CEO of Kraft prior to the combination with Heinz, will become Board Chair. Cahill will continue to lead the Board’s Separation Committee, which he has led since its formation earlier this year. Miguel Patricio will continue to serve as a Board Member of Kraft Heinz. The Board will also initiate a global search for a CEO to lead North American Grocery Co.

“I want to express the Board’s deep gratitude to Miguel for stepping in to help prepare the Company and leadership team for the proposed separation. With this transition, he will now be able to focus on his many other commitments, while continuing to serve on the Board of Kraft Heinz,” said John T. Cahill, Vice Chair of the Board, Kraft Heinz. “I look forward to taking on the role of Chair as we usher in an exciting new era for the Company, with Steve Cahillane at the helm.”

Prior to Kellogg, in 2014, Cahillane assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer at The Nature’s Bounty Co., the global pure-play manufacturer, marketer and specialty retailer of health and wellness products.

Prior to Nature’s Bounty, Cahillane spent seven years with The Coca-Cola Company, most recently as President of Coca-Cola Americas, the global beverage maker’s largest business with USD 25 billion in sales. Prior to Coca-Cola, he spent eight years with AB InBev.

Cahillane serves on the Northwestern University Board of Trustees, the Smithsonian National Board, and the Colgate-Palmolive Board of Directors.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 8:41 AM