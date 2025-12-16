JioHotstar gears up to enter micro-drama space by early 2026, eyes short-format viewing boom

With over 300 million subscribers, JioHotstar is currently one of India’s largest streaming platform and analysts say this scale could significantly alter the competitive dynamics of the micro-drama ecosystem.

JioHotstar is all set to enter the fast-growing micro-drama segment, with plans to roll out short-format narrative content on its app by early 2026, according to top sources familiar with the developments. The move is aimed at tapping India’s rapidly expanding appetite for snackable, episodic storytelling and leveraging JioHotstar’s massive existing user base to scale the format quickly.

Sources said the Reliance-backed OTT platform is already in discussions with multiple short-video creators and production houses, with integration likely between January and February 2026.

“The company is in advanced talks with several creators and studios specialising in short-form storytelling. The idea is to bring micro-dramas as a new content pillar rather than as an experiment,” a senior industry executive aware of the discussions said on condition of anonymity.

Broad content slate, library-led advantage

According to sources, JioHotstar’s micro-drama slate will span genres ranging from sports-based narratives and soap-style fiction to short films and creator-led scripted shows. The platform is expected to repurpose parts of its existing content library into short formats, while commissioning original content tailored specifically for vertical and quick-consumption viewing.

Industry executives said this hybrid approach could give JioHotstar an edge over smaller, standalone micro-drama platforms, allowing it to scale supply faster and lower content risk. “Unlike pure-play short video apps, JioHotstar can experiment aggressively because it already owns large-format IPs and has deep commissioning relationships,” one executive said.

Several platforms, including Zee Bullet, MX Player’s Fatafat, ALTBalaji’s Kutting, StoryTV, ShareChat-backed initiatives, Zupee Studio and Reel Sagas, have been testing micro-fiction and short episodic content over the past few years.

It remains uncertain whether JioHotstar will integrate micro-dramas into Sparks, its existing creator-led content hub, or launch the format as a separate discovery layer within the app. Sources said internal discussions are ongoing on positioning and user journeys.

What is clear, however, is that creators will play a central role. JioHotstar has already demonstrated traction with creator-led programming featuring influencers such as Tanmay Bhat, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. Shows like Game of Greed, Hafta Vasooli and Engaged have crossed one crore views, while first episodes released on Sparks typically garner 6–7 lakh views, according to platform data.

“By onboarding established YouTube creators, JioHotstar is importing ready-made audiences rather than building viewership from scratch,” said a digital media strategist.

With over 300 million subscribers, JioHotstar is currently one of India’s largest streaming platform and analysts say this scale could significantly alter the competitive dynamics of the micro-drama ecosystem.

“Micro-dramas are habit-driven formats. JioHotstar is chasing viewing behaviour, not just incremental content minutes,” said an executive at a media buying firm. “The challenge will be sustaining the habit loop once novelty wears off.”

The timing of JioHotstar’s push coincides with rapid growth in India’s micro-drama market. According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, the segment reached an annual run rate of $260 million as of November 2025, nearly doubling within two months from September levels.

Redseer described the surge as the category’s “J-curve moment,” driven by higher short-form consumption, deeper vernacular penetration and AI-led personalisation. Globally, the format has already proven its monetisation potential, with Chinese micro-dramas generating over $360 million in revenue in 2023, posting 267% year-on-year growth.

Micro-dramas form part of India’s broader interactive media ecosystem, which includes social discovery platforms, audio streaming, devotional and astro-tech, and AI companions. Redseer estimates this overall market could reach $3.1–3.4 billion by FY2030, growing nearly seven-fold from FY25 levels.

Among all segments, micro-dramas are expected to be the fastest growing, with a projected CAGR of 50–75% between FY25 and FY30. Adoption is currently concentrated in metro and Tier-1 markets, with 65–70% of viewers being male, primarily in the 25–45 age group — a demographic that advertisers find particularly attractive.

For JioHotstar, industry watchers say the move into micro-dramas is less about experimentation and more about future-proofing attention. “Long-form streaming alone cannot win the next phase of engagement,” an industry veteran said. “Micro-dramas are becoming the bridge between social video and OTT — and JioHotstar doesn’t want to miss that shift.”

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 8:29 PM