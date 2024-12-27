Motilal Oswal invests Rs 100 cr in seafood startup Captain Fresh

ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru-based B2B seafood startup Captain Fresh has raised Rs 100 crore (approximately $12 mn) in a funding round led by Motilal Oswal Wealth Limited, according to regulatory filings.
Founded in 2019 by Utham Gowda, Captain Fresh recently raised $7 million from British International Investment to expand its business.
Following its second-biggest funding, the startup is now being valued at around Rs 4,424 crore. Reportedly, it has also appointed Axis Capital and Bank of America as bankers for its forthcoming IPO.
That apart, the startup has made multiple acquisitions in the recent past. In 2024 itself, the company bought three firms including Senecrus, a shrimp cooker and distributor based in Paris, CenSea, a seafood distributor in the US and Koral, a seafood company located in Poland.
Captain Fresh's product portfolio encompasses over 100 species of fish and seafood, sourced from over a dozen countries and catering to customers in over 30 countries.