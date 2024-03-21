NIXI and MeitY announce BhashaNet portal to foster digital inclusion across nation

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has announced the launch of the BhashaNet portal for the upcoming Universal Acceptance (UA) Day, scheduled to take place on March 21, 2024, at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in the National Capital. This will be the second event hosted between NIXI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), underscoring their joint commitment to promote the UA and advancing digital inclusion across the nation. In addition, it’s noteworthy that Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and the Internet Governance division, MeitY, Government of India are actively supporting UA Day.

The theme of the event, ”BhashaNet: Impetus Towards Universal Acceptance,” highlights NIXI’s dedication to ensuring that individuals, regardless of language or script, can fully participate in the digital world.

Through UA Day, NIXI and MeitY aim to mobilise stakeholders and raise awareness about the importance of UA readiness in today’s digital landscape. The event will feature engaging sessions, including keynote addresses, panel discussions and technical workshops, led by distinguished speakers from various sectors. These discussions will focus on the significance of UA and the steps needed to achieve widespread acceptance.

S. Krishnan, Secretary MeitY Government of India, will attend the event as the Chief Guest, further emphasising the Government’s support for digital inclusivity initiatives.

Shri Shushil Pal, Joint Secretary Meity, Government of India, will also be gracing the event. His presence underscores the Government’s unwavering support and dedication to initiatives aimed at promoting digital inclusivity and Universal Acceptance (UA).