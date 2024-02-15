Nodwin Gaming to acquire Ninja Global FZCO

NODWIN Gaming International (Nodwin Gaming), 100 percent subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming, material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, gaming and esports media company in emerging markets, has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 percent ownership in Ninja Global FZCO (Ninja). Ninja has assets in esports and gaming production assets in Turkey and the Middle East.

The acquisition of Ninja into NODWIN Gaming's global emerging market delivery network is poised to enhance the company's existing capabilities to offer solutions to publishers and brands in the Middle East and the Turkey region. This acquisition, which comes on the heels of acquisition of Games Marketing Services company PublishMe in October, solidifies its presence in the rapidly expanding Middle East and Turkish markets.

With this acquisition Nodwin Gaming has added key multi-language skills making Nodwin Gaming as a cost competitive global delivery and production platform for gaming & esports, capable of delivering world-class experiences across Asia, Middle-East, Turkey, Central Asia, Europe & USA.

This acquisition also readies Nodwin Gaming to expand to Central Asia, where the mobile games market is experiencing rapid growth, across multiplayer and strategy games, driven by tech-savvy youth population.

Commenting on the acquisition, Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming said, “We are thrilled to warmly welcome Gokhan Kazar and Doruk Demisar, Founders of Ninja Dubai and their team into the NODWIN Gaming family, marking a significant addition to our valued network. This strategic acquisition not only unlocks a plethora of new opportunities but also opens doors to numerous fresh possibilities for us as a leading gaming and esports media company. As NODWIN Gaming actively broadens its global footprint, with a special focus on key emerging markets within the new BRICS+ global network, the integration of Ninja is a natural and essential step forward. This move positions us to empower local esports ecosystems, understand, and unlock the potential of multiple emerging market.”