Offshore gambling use jumps 20%, monthly spends hit Rs 25,000+

A new survey conducted by CUTS International among 1,000 former online real money gaming (RMG) users in Delhi NCR reveals a significant shift toward offshore betting platforms following India’s prohibition on online real money games. The findings show that instead of curbing online gaming activity, the ban has unintentionally driven users toward unregulated offshore gambling platforms, increasing both the scale and intensity of betting behaviour.

CUTS surveyed former RMG users in Delhi NCR to examine behavioural patterns before and after the prohibition on online real money games. The survey was conducted using self-reported responses to online questionnaire and the sample was restricted to users in Delhi NCR. The study analysed access trends, spending behaviour, time spent on platforms, and migration toward offshore betting websites, effective 1st September 2025, a few days after the Prohibition and Regulation of Online Gaming Act (PROGA) was passed by Parliament. The findings of the survey underscore an unintended consequence of the prohibition on online real money games.

“The indications from the Delhi NCR survey point to a strong migration towards offshore betting platforms, since the prohibition on online real money gaming in India. We are seeing almost one in four surveyed RMG users migrating toward offshore betting platforms, with increased frequency and duration of engagement with offshore platforms compared to pre-ban patterns. These observed behavioural changes represent an unintended consequence of the policy that warrants examination” said Mr. Amol Kulkarni, Director (Research), CUTS International on the survey’s findings.

Key findings of the survey include:

• Offshore betting access rises: Usage of offshore betting platforms increased from 68.3% to 82% post-ban, showcasing a spike of 13.7 percentage points from pre-ban levels, marking a clear behavioural shift triggered by the ban.

• New users post-ban: One in four surveyed users began using offshore betting apps only after 1 September 2025. Despite 11% discontinuing, 57.3% continued, confirming a statistically significant and sustained shift.

• Spending surges: The share of offshore users spending ₹5,000–9,999 per month rose from 7.6% pre-ban to 26.2% post-ban, and an additional 13.5% now spend above ₹10,000 per month, a category that was absent before the ban.

• Daily activity grows: 42% of users now access offshore platforms daily, a sharp increase from 3.4% before the ban. a • Longer engagement: Users spending over two hours per session have soared from 3.4% pre-ban to 44%, showing deeper involvement on offshore sites.

The survey findings point to a critical challenge, rather than reducing gaming-related risks, the ban appears to have pushed users toward unregulated offshore markets, reduced transparency and regulatory oversight, increased exposure to financial and behavioural risks, and amplified the time and money spent on high-risk platforms. To develop a comprehensive understanding of this phenomenon across the country, we are conducting similar surveys in other states to assess the broader impact of gaming regulations on user behaviour and market dynamics.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 2:06 PM