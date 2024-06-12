            

      Online sales of babycare products in tier 2 & 3 cities rise 30 percent in FY24: Unicommerce

      oth marketplaces and brand websites saw an increase in volumes with 34% and 21% YoY rise in order volumes respectively during FY 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2024 9:44 AM
      With people becoming increasingly demanding towards sustainable and innovative baby gear, brands are now offering eco-friendly, customised and organic products to meet the evolving needs of the consumer. (Representational image via Unsplash)

      Users in India’s Tier 2 & 3 cities are increasingly turning to online platforms to meet their requirements of babycare products like wet wipes, cotton nappies, eco-friendly detergents, soft toys, mittens and rompers among others. Data analysed by Unicommerce shows that order volumes of babycare products in FY24 grew 30% over FY23 volumes across India’s Tier 2 & 3 cities. Both marketplaces and brand websites saw an increase in volumes with 34% and 21% YoY rise in order volumes respectively during FY 2024.

      Various other products that witnessed high demand across these regions included bodysuits, feeding spoons, diapers, pants, tops and vests. This growth may be attributed to several reasons including greater choice, rising awareness about such products, ease of access and greater use of technology by brands in this segment to connect with their customers.

      With people becoming increasingly demanding towards sustainable and innovative baby gear, brands are now offering eco-friendly, customised and organic products to meet the evolving needs of the consumer. Unicommerce works with some of the leading baby care brands in the country including names like Chicco, Superbottoms, Mi Arcus, R For Rabbit and The Mom Store among others.

      Highlighting the rising spirit for e-commerce in the country, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce said, “E-commerce continues to make deep inroads into smaller cities and consumers are relishing its presence across these parts now. We are seeing emerging categories like babycare witnessing growth through e-commerce. This presents an opportune gateway for traditional as well as newer brands to tap these markets. We are committed to supporting brands in rooting their establishments in these parts with our adaptable technology platform.”


      First Published on Jun 12, 2024 9:44 AM

