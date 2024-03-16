Orry would endorse alcohol and cigarettes brands over health products: Here’s why

Orry is choosing booze over bogus health products. How so? In an interview with Storyboard18, social media star Orry said authenticity and audience connection are the primary criteria for him to endorse a brand.

“I'd rather endorse something unhealthy like an alcohol brand or cigarette brand or even a pan masala brand or a packet of chips because you and I both know it's unhealthy. But I’d never promote something like a health product I don't believe in or something I wouldn't use myself,” he told Storyboard18.

Orry acknowledges the responsibility he holds towards his followers, particularly younger viewers.

“I would not want to deceive my audience,” he said.

“Building a brand is about authenticity, not forced promotion. I learnt this young. People can see through inauthenticity,” said in the interview.

He also spoke about the importance of a good script when it comes to endorsing a brand.

“When you come to me with a proposal to collaborate with your brand, it's no longer about your Nivea or your Vaseline. It's about brand Orry. The Vaseline collaboration, for instance, worked wonders because I wasn’t forced to sell something,” he said.