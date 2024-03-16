What is Orry interested in selling, now and in the future?

Forget merch, Orry wants to sell you happiness and maybe a party ticket. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry doesn’t believe in the usual influencer hustle of selling overpriced cosmetics, clothes, holidays or slimming tablets. He is taking a different approach to market his brand. This marketing maverick is all about selling you a dream- the dream of living your best life.

“I'm not selling you T-shirts. I’m not here to sell you merchandise. I am not a salesman. I am here to sell you the dream. The dream is to just be happy,” he said in a recent interview with Storyboard18.

Orry is working on the intrigue of exclusivity.

In the Storyboard18 interview, Orry didn’t rule out starting his own brand but said it's not an immediate plan.

He understands the allure – the limited-edition Orry T-shirts he gifts are a testament to that. However, his vision goes beyond a simple online store. He hints at future ‘cool experiences,’ like exclusive Orry events where a limited-edition T-shirt becomes the entry ticket.

Imagine a 300-person party with Orry himself, where only 100 people get each unique design. It's a marketing strategy that builds hype, fosters a sense of community, and creates a lasting memory – all without a traditional sales funnel.

While the Orry event is still in the works, his current focus is clear: spreading the message of happiness. This philosophy extends to any future brand endeavors. "If there is ever an Orry brand, it will be an affordable one,” he said.

Accessibility is key for Orry, and his primary source of income which is high-paying event appearances reflects that.