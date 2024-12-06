Pinterest's 2025 trend forecast: Bold aesthetics, surreal parties, and maximalist design

Pinterest's annual Pinterest Predicts report for 2025 suggest a global pivot toward unabashed boldness, sensory overload, and creative experimentation.

The social platform's extensive data, drawn from over half a billion monthly users, shows a departure from the muted minimalism of previous years. Instead, expect playful, irreverence, vivid colours, unexpected materials, and tastefully over-the-top celebrations.

A move toward maximalism and meaning

The findings suggest that 2025's most compelling trends will be shaped heavily by Gen Z who now represent over 40% of Pinterest's user base.

From Boomers to Millennials, everyone is looking to make a statement. Classic celebrations like baby showers will give way to "nesting parties" focused on practical support, while heavily adorned living spaces will replace pared-down interiors.

Sustainability, personal reinvention, and collaborative fashion choices—like dressing in matching outfits with close friends—are set to become the new normal.

Generational tastemakers

Data indicates that around 65% of this year's predicted fashion trends spring from Gen Z preferences. Younger users are leaning into "fisherman aesthetics" (think striped tops and sardine tattoos), "castlecore" décor, and the rebellious spirit of "terra futura," an eco-minded, futuristic style that merges sustainability with punk ethos.

Meanwhile, older generations are increasingly open to playful motifs like rodent-themed cakes and topsy-turvy décor that breaks with traditional design rules.

Fashion: from matching outfits to maritime imagery

Coordinated looks—once ridiculed as trite—are poised to become a celebrated form of self-expression among both Gen Z and Boomers.

Expect matched ensembles at group outings and festival circuits. Maritime influence also emerges strongly; cable-knit sweaters and sardine-inspired tattoos are on the rise.

"Moto boho" style, blending edgy leather with flowing fabrics, displaces the old-school hippie look. At the eco-forward end, "terra futura" embraces a vision of sustainable wardrobes infused with solar-punk aesthetics.

Cross-category shifts: cherries, dolls, and castles

Beyond clothing, cherries will show up everywhere—from car detailing to craft cocktails—especially for Gen Z and Millennials.

The dollhouse aesthetic, reminiscent of Polly Pocket, finds its way into room makeovers and jewellery charms. And for those looking to retreat into ancient aesthetics, medieval-themed décor and architecture ("castlecore") is trending, with searches for "antique ruby ring" and "castle house plans" on the rise.

Beauty: embracing the divine and the dark

Beauty trends highlight a duality: "goddess complex" styles, featuring gold facials and mythic nail art, run parallel to "sea witchery" makeup, which leans into smoky eyes and mermaid-inspired details.

Aura-driven aesthetics, where a chosen colour pervades one's entire look, reflect a growing desire for immersive self-presentation.

Parenting: practical celebrations over pomp

Expect the traditional baby shower to lose traction, replaced by pragmatic "nesting parties." These gatherings focus on preparing for the postpartum reality—stocking the freezer with easy meals, organizing baby supplies, and assembling essentials rather than simply opening presents.

Home: primary colours and pattern overload

The home ecor sphere shows a fondness for the intense and whimsical. Primary hues return in force, painted onto furniture and incorporated into trim.

Pattern mixing is in, with eclectic prints and layered textures supplanting restrained minimalism.

Homeowners across generations, but especially Gen X, are looking to rediscover childlike joy and irreverence in their interiors.

Travel: trading cityscapes for mountain peaks

After years of hype around urban exploration, nature is calling. Mountain retreats will dominate travel wish lists, offering treehouse views and crisp air far from crowded skylines. Gen Z and Gen X are leading the charge toward what might be dubbed "ele-vacations"—altitude included.

Food & Beverage: pickled flavours and surreal sweets

Expect fizz and funk in the kitchen. Carbonated creations and "rebel floats" will reimagine soda culture, while the "chaos cake" phenomenon steers desserts away from pretty perfection.

Rodent-inspired pastries may raise eyebrows, but they reflect a larger shift: people want novelty, humour, and a jolt of surprise. Pickle-infused dishes—cakes, fries, dips, and even margaritas—underscore a willingness to experiment.

Celebrations and entertainment: old-world glamour meets surreal sensibility

For weddings and parties, a "Rococo revival" and "surreal soirees" bring lavish aesthetics to the fore—think ornate corset gowns, curved candlesticks, gravity-defying centerpieces, and nods to Salvador Dalí.