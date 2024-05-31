            

      PokerBaazi unveils Baazi Millions tournament

      The poker platform in its first edition of Baazi Millions will initiate a fixed pay-out structure for the top 200 rank holders. The top 25 rankers will bag a million each.

      By  Storyboard18May 31, 2024 1:49 PM
      PokerBaazi unveils Baazi Millions tournament
      The tournament will begin on 1st June and will conclude on 9th June. It offers a guaranteed payout of Rs 10 lac each to the top 25 rank holders.

      Considered India’s one of the biggest poker platforms, PokerBaazi, has announced the first edition of Baazi Millions tournament. With a fixed pay-out structure for the top 200 rank holders, the tournament is slated to begin on 1st June and will conclude on 9th June. It is also slated to witness professional and amateur poker players battling to secure top spots in the poker tournament with a guaranteed payout of Rs 10 lac each to the top 25 rank holders.

      This initiative adds to PokerBaazi's aim to further build the Indian Poker tournament culture.

      Commenting on the same, Navkiran Singh, CEO and Founder, Baazi Games shared, “Since the inception of PokerBaazi, we have been diligently working towards on how best we can push boundaries and deliver exceptional value to poker players. Baazi Millions is a stride towards our commitment to continuously innovate in the Indian poker community.”

      This tournament rewards the top 200 players. The tournament’s payout structure includes ranks 1 to 25 with a guaranteed payout of Rs lac each, 26-50 Rs 5 lac each, 51 to 75 Rs 2 lac each, 76 to 100 Rs 1 lac each and 101 to 200 rank holders will receive Rs 50,000 each.

      PokerBaazi offers users an opportunity to play poker in a safe and secure manner and currently has more than 40 lac registered users.


      Tags
      First Published on May 31, 2024 1:49 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      WinZo announces selection of 18 gaming startups to represent India at Gamescom, Latam

      WinZo announces selection of 18 gaming startups to represent India at Gamescom, Latam

      Gaming

      Games24x7's five-year IPL deal is a long-term growth strategy for brand, says Saroj Panigrahi

      Games24x7's five-year IPL deal is a long-term growth strategy for brand, says Saroj Panigrahi

      Gaming

      ONDC and WinZO collaborate to boost digital commerce in India

      ONDC and WinZO collaborate to boost digital commerce in India

      Interviews

      Rooter introduces battle-royale format for Grand Theft Auto in India

      Rooter introduces battle-royale format for Grand Theft Auto in India

      Gaming

      Sony restructures leadership of games business; PlayStation gets Hideaki Nishino and Hermen Hulst as new CEOs

      Sony restructures leadership of games business; PlayStation gets Hideaki Nishino and Hermen Hulst as new CEOs

      Interviews

      Zupee’s Dilsher Malhi on responsible gaming, Ludo in the digital age and more

      Zupee’s Dilsher Malhi on responsible gaming, Ludo in the digital age and more

      Gaming

      WinZO to export impact-driven and Indian culture-based gaming tech

      WinZO to export impact-driven and Indian culture-based gaming tech