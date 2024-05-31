PokerBaazi unveils Baazi Millions tournament

Considered India’s one of the biggest poker platforms, PokerBaazi, has announced the first edition of Baazi Millions tournament. With a fixed pay-out structure for the top 200 rank holders, the tournament is slated to begin on 1st June and will conclude on 9th June. It is also slated to witness professional and amateur poker players battling to secure top spots in the poker tournament with a guaranteed payout of Rs 10 lac each to the top 25 rank holders.

This initiative adds to PokerBaazi's aim to further build the Indian Poker tournament culture.

Commenting on the same, Navkiran Singh, CEO and Founder, Baazi Games shared, “Since the inception of PokerBaazi, we have been diligently working towards on how best we can push boundaries and deliver exceptional value to poker players. Baazi Millions is a stride towards our commitment to continuously innovate in the Indian poker community.”

This tournament rewards the top 200 players. The tournament’s payout structure includes ranks 1 to 25 with a guaranteed payout of Rs lac each, 26-50 Rs 5 lac each, 51 to 75 Rs 2 lac each, 76 to 100 Rs 1 lac each and 101 to 200 rank holders will receive Rs 50,000 each.