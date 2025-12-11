Romeo Lane owners detained in Thailand after deadly Goa Nightclub fire; deportation to India within 24 hours

Authorities are also examining 42 companies linked to the Luthras, all reportedly tied to a single registered address. Documents and registrations connected to these entities are currently under scrutiny as part of the widening investigation.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the popular Romeo Lane chain with outlets across India and abroad, have been detained in Thailand after fleeing the country following the catastrophic fire at their Goa nightclub that killed 25 people.

From Hospitality Trailblazers to Fugitives: Who Are Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the brothers behind Goa’s deadly nightclub fire?

The brothers reportedly flew to Phuket within hours of the blaze breaking out at Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa on the night of December 6. Images acces by media portals show the duo in custody, holding their passports. They will reportedly be deported to India within the next 24 hours, with Indian officials already en route to Thailand to bring them back.

The Luthras are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with serious violations related to negligence. Their passports were suspended earlier this week, effectively trapping them in Phuket and preventing further travel.

Investigators revealed that the brothers booked their flight to Phuket even as rescue teams were battling the inferno and pulling out those trapped inside the club.

In a parallel development, Ajay Gupta, who has described himself as a silent partner and investor in the club, was arrested in Delhi and transported back to Goa. A court has remanded him to seven days’ police custody.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has reserved its order on the anticipatory bail applications filed by the Luthra brothers. The verdict is expected at 5:30 pm on Thursday. Goa Police opposed the bail plea, arguing that Gaurav, Saurabh, and Gupta are all signatories of the nightclub, which had been operating with an expired Panchayat licence that had not been renewed.

Authorities are also examining 42 companies linked to the Luthras, all reportedly tied to a single registered address. Documents and registrations connected to these entities are currently under scrutiny as part of the widening investigation.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 5:05 PM