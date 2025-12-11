‘Holy wipes!?’ moment on X as Gangajal wet wipes spark memes and disbelief

A photo of a packet of “Gangajal Wet Wipes” has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), drawing widespread amusement and disbelief over the blending of a religious symbol with a routine personal-care product.

The image, which shows a pack branded with illustrations of the Ganga, Lord Shiva and temple ghats, was posted with the caption, “For sinners with sensitive skin.” The tongue-in-cheek remark set the tone for what quickly became a cascade of humorous reactions across the platform.

For sinners with sensitive skin pic.twitter.com/uFqaClTlaZ — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) November 25, 2025

One user responded with the startled exclamation, “Holy wipes!?” while another wondered, “What about hypersensitive ‘sentiments’?” A widely shared reaction joked, “Immediately cleanse your bad karma in just one wipe,” capturing the disbelief that such a product existed at all.

Others reflected on the wider cultural context, with one comment declaring, “India is not for beginners,” and another imagining the corporate process behind the product with, “Some MBA bro pitched it in some board room.”

Across timelines, the emphasis remained on humour rather than outrage, with the unusual pairing of Gangajal and wet wipes serving as ironic commentary on modern marketing trends and the commercialisation of religious symbols.

Hari Darshan markets the wipes as alcohol-free and infused with Gangajal, describing them as suitable for pooja spaces, hands and multipurpose use. The viral post has since racked up tens of thousands of views, with the product continuing to circulate online as a symbol of the internet’s fascination with unconventional consumer goods.

