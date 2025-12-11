Mysterious UAE-based woman investor steps into Byju’s funding slot amid Aakash rights issue

Fresh speculation surrounds the troubled edtech giant BYJU’s following the sudden appearance of an unidentified, UAE-based woman investor in a crucial funding slot for Aakash Educational Services Limited.

The offshore investor reportedly took the position that founder Byju Raveendran was expected to occupy in the Aakash rights issue. Her identity and background remain undisclosed, sparking intrigue within corporate circles, with reports describing her as a "mysterious" figure.

The undisclosed investor’s involvement has raised questions regarding whether she may be acting as a proxy or representing unacknowledged interests. As of now, there is no official confirmation of her identity, her relationship to the company, or any prior association with BYJU’s.

The sudden financial maneuver intensifies scrutiny on the company already facing deep financial trouble, multiple legal disputes, and the threat of insolvency proceedings.

The new funding twist comes on the heels of a significant legal turnaround for the founder. A US bankruptcy court has reversed its earlier $1 billion damages ruling against Byju Raveendran after reviewing new submissions. The Delaware Court removed all damages assessments and scheduled a new phase in January 2026 to determine any liabilities.

This reversal is part of a broader dispute where creditors, led by GLAS Trust, accused Raveendran and company founders of diverting $533 million from a 2021 loan. The founders deny the allegations, asserting the funds were reinvested into the parent company, Think & Learn, for major acquisitions.

Raveendran plans further legal action, claiming that GLAS Trust misled courts and contributed to the company’s collapse, job losses, and enterprise value destruction. He intends to present "clinching evidence" in upcoming US and Indian proceedings.

The Scale of BYJU’s Crisis Once India's most valuable startup, BYJU’s now contends with a collapse in valuation triggered by rapid expansion, failed funding commitments, alleged fund diversion, and weak risk management. The crisis is compounded by boardroom clashes, auditor resignations, and accusations of aggressive sales practices and governance lapses.

