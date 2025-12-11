India locks in record $135 bn FDI commitments in 2025 as global giants bet big on growth

Fueling this optimism are a wave of large commitments from Google, Microsoft and Amazon, whose combined pledges have already exceeded $70 billion.

India is recording a dramatic rise in foreign direct investment commitments in 2025, with global leaders across technology, semiconductors, automobiles, financial services and energy collectively pledging at least $135 billion so far, according to TOI.

A portion of these commitments has already begun moving into the country, while others, especially those in quick-scale segments like global capability centres are expected to materialise within months.

Spread over a five-year period, this pipeline represents an additional $27 billion in annual FDI, amounting to nearly one-third of last year’s gross inflow of $81 billion.

FDI inflows climbed 16% to $50.4 billion between April and September, including equity and reinvested earnings. Overall inflows may cross the $100-billion threshold for the first time in the current financial year.

Beyond big tech, another 750–800 investment proposals worth more than $65 billion are currently pending from companies including Foxconn, VinFast and Shell Energy.

Meanwhile, net FDI has remained under strain, estimated at $7.6 billion between April and September this year, compared with $3.4 billion in the same period last year. In 2024–25, net FDI was below $1 billion, as repatriation and disinvestment approached $50 billion.

Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the government is working actively with stakeholders to create a more investment-friendly environment in India as part of its broader ambition to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047. He informed the annual general body meeting of FICCI that he is holding discussions with members of the investment community to explore ways to make foreign direct investment and foreign institutional investment faster, smoother and more efficient.

The minister stressed that increased investment would result in job creation, support the introduction of new technologies, and promote research, development and innovation. He further explained that higher inflows would bolster defence manufacturing and contribute to stronger domestic currency stability, which in turn would help lower inflation.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 5:22 PM