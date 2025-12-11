RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka sums up current mood of travellers amidst IndiGo fiasco

ADVERTISEMENT
RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka summed up the mood of Indian travellers with a story that feels a little too real this week in a social media post.
A guy walks into a Delhi hotel bar and asks for a pint of Guinness.
“₹25, sir,” says the barman.
“Wow, that’s cheap!”
“It gets better. Free pints every Wednesday, 6–8 pm.”
The passenger beams… until the add-ons start rolling in.
A glass? ₹150. A seat? ₹150 (₹100 if pre-booked, of course). Seat-size surcharge? ₹250. Carrying a laptop? ₹100.
And when he finally loses it, the barman hands him a toll-free helpline that’s free only until someone picks up – after which it’s ₹10 a second.
He storms out shouting, “I’m never coming here again!”
Goenka’s punchline lands harder this week: this is exactly how low-cost airlines in India operate… and the IndiGo meltdown has only made the joke feel like a documentary.