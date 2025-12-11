Trump rolls out $1 million ‘Gold Card’ visa for fast-track entry into US

The Trump administration on Wednesday launched a controversial fast-track visa initiative branded as the “Trump Gold Card,” offering expedited U.S. residency to foreign applicants willing to pay a combined fee and “contribution” of more than $1 million.

The programme, unveiled through a new government portal, Trumpcard.gov, allows prospective applicants to submit an initial $15,000 fee to the Department of Homeland Security in exchange for accelerated processing. Once applicants pass background checks, they are required to make a $1 million payment, described on the website as both a “contribution” and a “gift,” to secure a visa granting them permission to live and work in the United States.

“Basically it’s a Green Card, but much better,” President Donald Trump said at the White House while announcing the launch. He described the scheme as a “stronger path” to long-term residency and emphasised that the programme was geared toward attracting “great people.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that around 10,000 people had already registered interest during a pre-launch phase. He predicted that the programme would draw thousands more applicants and generate “billions of dollars” in revenue for the U.S. Treasury.

The administration framed the Gold Card as an economic opportunity, arguing that high-net-worth participants would contribute significantly to U.S. growth. Lutnick suggested that Gold Card holders would have stronger economic profiles than “average” Green Card recipients, although he did not provide data to support the comparison.

The launch of the programme comes at a time when Trump’s broader immigration policy has centred on stricter enforcement, large-scale deportations and efforts to reduce legal immigration pathways. The Gold Card initiative represents an exception, one designed, officials said, to monetise immigration access for those able to pay.

A corporate version of the programme is also being rolled out, enabling companies to obtain expedited visas for employees at a cost of $2 million per worker.

The initiative resembles investor-visa schemes used in some other countries but is expected to draw criticism over inequality, transparency, and the ethics of directly linking immigration privileges to financial capacity. The administration has not yet detailed oversight mechanisms, eligibility caps or how the funds collected through contributions will be allocated.

