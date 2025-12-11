Shailja Verghese steps down as Omnicom Media Group India’s Chief Content Officer

Shailja Verghese, Chief Content Officer at Omnicom Media Group India, has resigned from the company, becoming one of the earliest senior-level departures as the group undergoes a wider realignment following Omnicom’s acquisition of IPG. Her exit, however, is understood to be independent of the consolidation process.

Verghese’s departure comes at a time when Omnicom Media Group is preparing for significant structural changes triggered by the global integration of IPG. While the company is in the midst of combining teams and capabilities across agencies, sources familiar with the development indicated that her decision to step down was not linked to the ongoing reorganisation. Details about her next role remain undisclosed for now.

Storyboard18 reached out to Shailja and Omnicom Media India for a comment. The story will be updated when we receive a comment.

Also Read: What kept India scrolling in 2025: Instagram’s Year-in-Review reveals the trends that ruled the feed

Verghese, who also goes by Shailja Saraswati Verghese, is a well-known name in the media and content strategy space, with nearly 20 years of experience across television networks, streaming platforms and digital content agencies. Her career has included senior positions at organisations such as ZEE5, Wavemaker SEA, National Geographic Channels, Discovery Communications and UTV Network, working across the Asia-Pacific region.

She joined Omnicom Media Group India in 2021 as Head of Content and was later elevated to Chief Content Officer. In this role, she led the integration of the network’s content operations under “OMG Content,” a unified structure serving brands across OMD, PHD and other Omnicom agencies. Her work combined data-led insights with creative storytelling and contributed to content innovation across the group’s portfolio.

Also read: Nestlé India eyes quicker Rs 20,000-crore milestone with bigger ad push, global line-up, says MD Manish Tiwary

Verghese has also been active in industry conversations, serving on juries at global festivals including the Cannes Entertainment Festival and joining advisory boards such as the Content Marketing Summit APAC. Outside her corporate career, she hosts a podcast and is involved in mindfulness training, signalling her broader engagement with personal development and creative culture.

Her resignation comes at an inflection point for the advertising ecosystem, with Omnicom’s IPG acquisition expected to reshape agency structures, talent roles and content strategy mandates. While Verghese’s next move is still under wraps, her experience across entertainment, digital media and branded content positions her as a key figure to watch in the industry’s shifting landscape.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 5:58 PM