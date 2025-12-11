ICC strikes global deal with AB InBev

The partnership will be led by Budweiser 0.0, Budweiser’s no-alcohol beer in India, with other ABI mega brands activating in Europe and Africa.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced AB InBev will become the Official Beer Partner for all major ICC tournaments starting in 2026. The partnership will be led by Budweiser 0.0, Budweiser’s no-alcohol beer in India, with other ABI mega brands activating in Europe and Africa.

ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said, "Cricket is one of the world’s most loved sports with more than two billion fans and ICC events are its largest platforms for passion, while AB InBev has been at the forefront of creating experiential activations to grow and deepen fandom. This partnership is a natural alliance between organizations striving to elevate moments, create memories and deliver experiences via innovation in avenues for fan engagement. We welcome AB InBev to the ICC’s august list of commercial partners and look forward to co-delivering multi-modal event experiences across our tournaments and amplifying excitement for the sport around the world."

Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev, Marcel Marcondes said, “Cricket is one of the world’s most popular and fastest-growing sports, and we are excited to connect with fans on this mega platform. Beer is the beverage for socialization and moderation, and our partnership with the ICC provides another occasion for our brands to create unforgettable experiences for consumers everywhere.”

The partnership includes all major ICC men’s and women’s events through 2027 including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India & Sri Lanka, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the UK, the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 in Sri Lanka, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2027 in England and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 4:53 PM