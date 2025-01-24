Sanjay Jaju reviews media facilities at Maha Kumbh Mela, highlights government's media initiatives

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela on Thursday to observe the efforts being made by various media units of the Ministry. He reviewed the multimedia exhibition titled 'Jan Bhagidari se Jan Kalyan' showcasing the achievements, policies, programs and schemes of the Government of India over the last 10 years at the exhibition complex on Triveni Marg.

The exhibition, described by Jaju as "user-friendly," incorporates technologies such as anamorphic displays, LED screen walls and holographic cylinders, making it easier for the public to access information about various government initiatives. He commended the innovative approach in using new-age technology to deliver clear and accurate messages to the masses.

In addition to the exhibition, Jaju visited the media center at the mela site, where he reviewed the facilities provided to journalists covering the event. He also interacted with the media professionals working at their stations and discussed the support being provided to them.

Earlier, the secretary visited the temporary Doordarshan and Akashvani centers located in Sector 4 of the Mela area. He emphasized the role of both platforms in bringing the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh to viewers and listeners across the country through television, mobile broadcasts and other mediums. Jaju highlighted that Prasar Bharati has set up a multi-camera system to ensure comprehensive coverage of the Mela, including live programs and special broadcasts.

Further enhancing accessibility, the Ministry has launched the special FM channel Kumbhvani, which broadcasts information related to the Mela. The broadcast of FM radio has also been integrated with the public address system at the Mela, benefiting the devotees in real-time.

Jaju concluded his visit by holding a review meeting with officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting who are stationed at the Mela site. He also offered guidance to ensure smooth operations and effective communication during the event.

Reflecting on the significance of the Maha Kumbh, which is being held after 144 years, Jaju noted the spiritual unity it fosters among devotees from across India, who come together to pray for peace. He commended the Mela’s vital role in preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage.