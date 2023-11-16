Snapchat users can now shop on Amazon directly

By Anand Singha

Snapchat users can now seamlessly shop on Amazon directly through the popular social media app, thanks to a partnership between the e-commerce giant and Snap. This move is set to enhance the shopping experience for millions of users and represents Amazon's latest effort to tap into the younger demographic dominated by platforms like TikTok.

The collaboration enables Amazon to showcase its products through ads on Snapchat, complete with real-time pricing, delivery estimates, product details, and Prime eligibility. Users have the option to link their Snapchat accounts to Amazon through a simple one-time setup. Once linked, customers can make purchases within the Snapchat app, utilising their default Amazon shipping address and payment method, all without leaving the social platform.

In-app shopping with Amazon is currently limited to select products featured in Snapchat ads, available either directly from Amazon or from independent sellers within the Amazon store. The strategic move mirrors Amazon's recent partnership with Meta, facilitating direct purchases through ads on Instagram and Facebook.

This initiative comes at a crucial time for Amazon as it faces competition from TikTok, which introduced TikTok Shop in the United States, allowing brands and creators to sell products directly on the platform. Although Amazon is a retail giant, TikTok's ability to reach younger millennials and Gen Z users has posed a threat.

By leveraging Snapchat, Amazon aims to expose its products to a demographic it might not otherwise reach, showcasing items that may not typically be on the radar of users making conventional Amazon purchases.

This collaboration is part of Amazon's broader strategy to integrate with popular social networks. The company previously announced a partnership with Pinterest, offering users the ability to discover and purchase relevant products through shoppable content.

The move also aligns with Amazon's attempts to establish its presence in the social media landscape, with features such as a TikTok-like shopping feed that supports both photos and videos.

However, Amazon's approach to social shopping has faced criticism for feeling overly commercialised compared to the more organic experiences offered by other platforms.