Policy making and governance is the enabler of successful entrepreneurship in India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, affirmed that the Narendra Modi government is committed to promoting digital innovation and will continue these efforts during his third term.

Speaking at the DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 in New Delhi on February 6, Chandrasekhar said, “All of us are now aware of the transformations that have taken place in the last 10 years. We can observe significant changes in almost every segment of our lives. Particularly in the digital and tech space, the transformation has been spectacular. “

According to him, the most crucial aspect of the past decade is that India and its talent are no longer viewed solely as a place for cost arbitrage or back-office operations. Instead, India is now recognized as a partner in shaping the future of technology.

“This transformation is a significant one and aligns with our Prime Minister's vision. We are committed to protecting and fostering this evolution in the days to come,” he added.

“Essentially, over the past 10 years, the well-thought-out policies of our Prime Minister have been geared towards enabling and empowering talent and facilitating the success driven by initiative and effort, principles that consistently yield positive results,” Chandrasekhar added.

The biggest challenge according to the minister is to make the Indian talent pool truly global standard. “This is a challenge and a goal at the same time. We need to aim for this in areas like semiconductors and artificial intelligence. It is no longer sufficient to be just an engineer or to have a master's or even just a few years of experience; you really need the ability to research and innovate. Research and innovation should be embedded in your colleges, universities, and workplaces,” he said.