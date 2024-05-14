Supreme Court questions IMA President: What kind of example are you setting for doctors?

During the hearing of Patanjali Ayurved’s misleading ads case on May 14, the Supreme Court questioned the president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr. Asokan for giving an interview to the press on SC orders in the case.

The SC said, “You do exactly the same thing Patanjali did. You are not a layman, don’t you know the consequences of such things? You can’t sit on your couch lamenting the order of the court!?”

“What kind of example are you setting for 3.5 lakh doctors who are a part of the association?” The Court asked the IMA president.

The Court also said that it will not be accepting the affidavit by apologising for giving an interview criticising SC proceedings.

The apex court also pulled up state licensing authorities for not acting proactively in clamping down on misleading advertisements on medicine. “Don’t sit in the comfort of your office,” the court said.

The court called for an affidavit from all states on action taken on complaints, and nature of suo moto action taken to ensure there are no misleading advertisements by pharma companies and asked them to file it in the next 4 weeks as a last opportunity.

Additionally, the SC asked the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to file an affidavit on steps taken against misleading ads, particularly in the food and health sector.