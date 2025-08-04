Man sleeps outside TCS Pune campus, claiming 4 months without pay; viral post sparks outrage

ADVERTISEMENT
A social media post alleging that a man has been sleeping outside Tata Consultancy Services’ Sahyadri Park office in Pune due to a prolonged salary delay has sparked a wave of online backlash and raised fresh concerns about employee treatment in the IT sector.
The post, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the page Being Punekar Official, includes a photograph of a handwritten note by the man, who identifies himself as Saurabh More. In the note, More claims that although he reported back to work at the TCS campus on July 29, 2025, his employee ID and system access remained deactivated.
Despite what he describes as assurances from the human resources department that his pending salary would be credited by July 31, he alleges no such payment has been made.
“I have informed HR I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on footpath. HR has not responded to that and kept quiet. Hence I am living on footpath since 29th July 2025, in front of TCS,” the note reads.
The post rapidly gained traction, drawing attention from users who echoed concern and frustration. “I witnessed this myself this morning. I asked the security guards, and they confirmed he’s been sleeping on the road since last night. He said he hasn’t received his salary in four months. Even after meeting HR, the issue remains unresolved,” one user wrote in a reply.
As of Monday, TCS has not issued a public statement addressing the allegations. The company, part of the Tata Group and one of the largest IT services providers globally, has not confirmed More’s employment status or commented on the circumstances described in the viral post.
The post has reignited debate about how large companies handle internal grievances and the consequences of delayed salaries, especially for workers living paycheck to paycheck. While More’s account has not yet been independently verified, the imagery and emotional appeal of his handwritten plea have fueled public scrutiny.