Amazon’s Zahid Khan explains big bet on influencers with launch of 'Elevate Program'

In a bid to cement its presence in the country's burgeoning creator economy, Amazon recently announced the launch of the Elevate Program, a new initiative designed to enhance earnings and growth opportunities for content creators enrolled in its Amazon Influencer Program.

The program, which offers access to premium tools, personalized support and expanded revenue streams, represents a deepening of the e-commerce giant’s investment in India’s digital talent pool. It follows the success of previous efforts such as Amazon LIVE and Creator Central.

“With a 25 percent year-on-year increase in our creator base in 2024, now crossing 60,000, and with 60 percent of Indian consumers saying their buying decisions are influenced by digital media influencers, we see this as a moment of significant trust in creator-led commerce,” said Zahid Khan, Amazon’s Director of Shopping Initiatives for India and Emerging Markets, in an interview with Storyboard18.

Under Elevate, eligible creators will gain access to exclusive brand collaborations, participation in Amazon LIVE broadcasts, and enhanced commission structures. According to the company, this could potentially increase creator earnings by as much as tenfold, with average gains ranging from three to five times.

The company identified technology as the leading category in creator-led commerce, with consumer electronics—such as televisions, laptops and large appliances—showing strong performance. “These are areas where creators function almost as subject matter experts,” Khan noted. He added that fashion and beauty, particularly beauty, are fast-emerging segments, followed by home furnishings and kitchenware.

Significantly, Amazon emphasized that creators are not confined to major urban centers. Instead, performance remains the primary criterion for selection. To support creators in regional markets, Amazon has expanded localized offerings, including vernacular language assistance and access to Blink Studios, a content production platform designed to enable high-quality output beyond India’s metropolitan hubs.

One of the most common requests from creators, Khan said, is access to actionable insights. “They want sharp, real-time data on what’s performing well. Amazon has the ability to forecast which product categories are likely to succeed, and we’re integrating that into our Live Creator app and broader account management support.”

Khan declined to disclose specific revenue figures tied to the program.

As the creator economy scales, issues of brand safety and regulatory compliance have grown more pronounced. “We are very conscious of both government regulations and industry best practices,” Khan said, pointing to a growing need for frameworks that ensure creator authenticity and consumer protection.

To better cater to the needs of specific verticals, Amazon has segmented its influencer program into niche streams, such as the Fashion and Home Influencer Programs. “This allows for more targeted support,” Khan explained. “A fashion creator might need help with visual storytelling, while a kitchen content creator might require guidance on product curation.”